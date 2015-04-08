European stocks rise on huge oil, gas deal

LONDON — Global stocks remained upbeat on Wednesday as a $70bn mega-deal in the European oil and gas sector stoked the merger and acquisition fever that has gripped investors this week.

Shares in BG Group rose as much as 42% in early trade after Royal Dutch Shell agreed to pay that amount (£47bn) for its smaller rival, making it the biggest deal in the sector in more than a decade.

Germany was the main exception, where shares slipped after data showed that industrial orders surprisingly fell in February.

In early trading, Europe’s EuroFirst 300 index of leading shares was up 0.3% at 1,617 points. This followed Tuesday’s 1.6% rise, the market’s biggest gain since January 23.

Britain’s FTSE 100, of which energy shares are a major component, was up 0.6% at 7,002 points. Shares in Shell fell more than 2% but BP was up more than 4%.

"We have been buying the oil majors over the last couple of weeks. There is a bit of weakness in Shell this morning due to the very high premium that Shell is offering, but in the long-term, this does look like creating a business that will be well positioned within the energy sector," said Charles Hanover Investments partner Dafydd Davies.

Elsewhere, Vivendi is looking at a possible acquisition of pay-TV group Sky, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters, in a deal that could cost the French media conglomerate up to £28bn.

Following FedEx Corp’s €4.4bn ($4.8bn) bid to buy Dutch package delivery company TNT Express on Tuesday, investors shunned the temptation to cash in on a decent run for Europe’s main indices in recent days.

Earlier in Asia, Japanese stocks rose 0.8% to a fresh 15-year high after the Bank of Japan’s latest policy meeting.

Some investors were disappointed no fresh stimulus was announced, but with inflation near zero, expectations are high that more will come at its next meeting.

Hong Kong and Chinese markets both hit seven-year peaks, while MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 1.2% to its highest since mid-September.

Futures pointed to a higher open on Wall Street too.

Fed minutes in focus

In currency markets, the dollar took a breather after rising more than 1% on Tuesday, its biggest gain in almost a month.

The euro rose 0.5% to $1.0870, sterling was up 0.6% at $1.4895 and the dollar slipped a third of 1% against the yen to ¥119.86.

Markets continue to readjust expectations on the timing of the US Federal Reserve’s first interest rate rise since June 2006.

Last Friday’s weak jobs report for March prompted many observers to strike June off as a potential date for "lift-off".

Minutes from the Fed’s last policy meeting released later on Wednesday will be scrutinised closely for clues on the timing.

Reflecting the uncertainty, Goldman Sachs economists said they are sticking with September but admit December is an increasingly "close call".

The benchmark 10-year US Treasury yield was one basis point lower on Wednesday at 1.87%, while the comparable German yield was two basis points lower at 0.16% after the 0.9% fall in German industrial orders in February.

European bond traders will also pay close attention to demand at Germany’s two-year, 0% bond auction later on Wednesday, and headlines from Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’s visit to Russia.

Athens has not asked Moscow for financial aid, a Greek government spokesman said on Wednesday, a day before Greece is due to due to repay a loan tranche of about €450m to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

In commodities, oil pared recent gains after Saudi Arabia reported record production of 10.3-million barrels a day in March, a figure the country’s oil minister said was unlikely to fall by much.

US May crude fell 2.5% to $52.71 a barrel while Brent shed 1.6% to $58.14.

Gold got a boost from the weaker dollar and edged up a couple of bucks to $1,210 an ounce.

