Counters jump as oil has best day in two months

LONDON — Monday’s surge in oil prices sent Sasol up as much as 7% on Tuesday and Standard Bank’s West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil price tracking exchange-traded note gained 5%.

The JSE’s oil counters rose after the Easter holiday despite international oil prices falling after their biggest rally in two months, as investors weighed forecasts for rising US crude supplies against signs that Saudi Arabia is betting on an improvement in demand.

Futures slid as much as 1.9% in New York, trimming a 6.1% surge on Monday. Prices will stay low this year as US inventories climb to "historically elevated levels" through 2016, Goldman Sachs predicted. Saudi Arabia’s April 5 announcement raising differentials for May shipments to Asia follows a recovery in profits for refining crude into fuels, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

Oil has not been sustaining a rebound this year amid speculation a global glut that drove the market almost 50% lower in 2014 would persist. While US supplies may peak this month, prices need to stay low for longer to prompt slower output growth, Goldman Sachs said.

"It’s hard to make a bullish case for the oil market," said Confluence Investment Management chief market strategist Bill O’Grady yesterday. "Historically, we’ve had another month of supply gains before we see them decline as gasoline production peaks. This year we will be more than 100-million barrels above normal."

WTI for May delivery fell $0.77, or 1.5%, to $51.37 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange yesterday. The contract advanced $3 to $52.14 on Monday. The volume of all futures traded was 23% below the 100-day average for the time of day. Prices are down 3.5% this year.

Brent for May settlement dropped $0.51, or 0.9%, yesterday to $57.61 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange. Volume was down 3.5% from the 100-day average. The European benchmark crude traded at a $6.24 premium to WTI.

Prices gained on Monday on speculation that Iran’s full return to the global oil market may be unlikely this year, even after the member of the Organisation of Petroleum exporting Countries reached a preliminary nuclear accord with world powers last week. If a comprehensive deal were to be reached in June, Iran’s revival would not affect actual supplies before 2016, Morgan Stanley said.

US crude inventories rose to 471.4 million barrels to March 27, the highest level in weekly Energy Information Administration records dating back to August 1982. Supplies probably rose by 3-million barrels for a 13th week of gains, the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of five analysts found, before a report due today by the Energy Department’s statistical arm.

US explorers idled rigs targeting oil for the 17th straight week, bringing the total count down to the lowest level in more than five years.

