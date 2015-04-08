Bargain hunting nudges JSE to two-week highs

THE JSE extended gains in early afternoon trade on Wednesday, with the recently lagging resources sector leading the upside on bargain hunting.

The all share index was up 0.38% to 52,796.30 points, nudging the R10.6-trillion index to its highest in two weeks, and the blue-chip top 40 index rose 0.43%.

The resource index, which suffered a hefty 10% loss in March amid lower commodity prices, rebounded 2.64% as investors snapped up badly bruised shares such as Kumba Iron Ore.

Investors eased their positions on banks and financial shares, which last month outperformed the broader market. Banks and financials were off 0.43% and 0.31%, respectively.

Europe’s major share markets were mixed at midday, with Britain’s top index gaining 0.59%, while US stock futures were expected to open moderately higher later in the day.

"While global macro themes remain important, with investors focusing their specific interest on the pace of economic activity in the US, ultimately in the sessions ahead earnings are likely to drive the near-term technical action of markets," Imara SP Reid analysts said in a note.

Among some individual shares, BHP Billiton added 2.96% to R264.60 while Kumba Iron Ore dropped 4.44% to R145.17.

Gold Fields was down 1.02% to R51.31 and Harmony gave up 1.05% to R23.54.

Nedbank was off 1.04% to R240.72 while Capitec slipped 1.19% to R538.50.

Among retailers, Shoprite was up 2.19% to R166.45.