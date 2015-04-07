Rand’s post-payrolls gains unravel

THE rand lost more ground to the dollar at midday on Tuesday as the greenback staged a broad recovery after Friday’s sell-off that was linked to a less than stellar US jobs report.

The rand strengthened as far as R11.75 to the dollar on Friday after the US economy added fewer jobs than expected in March, cooling fear of an imminent rise in interest rates.

"The recent deceleration in the momentum of the US economic recovery is evidenced in the patchy macroeconomic data. The labour subcomponent, long the positive outlier, has just shifted into negative territory," Nedbank Capital analysts wrote in note.

"The massive miss in Friday’s job’s data will give the (US Federal Reserve) cause for concern as it indicates the spillover effects of a stronger dollar on the US economy."

At 11.43am, the rand was at R11.8560 to the dollar from a close of R11.7982.

Against the euro the rand was at R12.8680 from a close of R12.8898 and was at R17.6235 against the pound from a previous close of R17.5579.

The euro was at $1.0854 from a close of $1.0923.

"Market movements post payrolls have been large but the trends have not ... (been sustained). US 10-year Treasury yields dropped as far as 1.80% but are back at 1.90% this morning," Rand Merchant Bank analysts said.

"Most importantly for the rand, (euro-dollar’s) test of $1.10 has seemingly failed once again, keeping dollar losses constrained."