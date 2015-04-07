Rand weaker despite recovering some lost ground

THE rand was weaker against the dollar in the late afternoon on Tuesday, but came off its worst levels from earlier in the day.

The greenback staged a broad recovery after Friday’s sell-off that was linked to a less than stellar US jobs report.

At 3.31pm the rand was at R11.8345 against the dollar from a previous close of R11.7982/$. It weakened to R11.8820 in intraday trade.

The rand was R12.8465 against the euro from a previous close of R12.8898 and at R17.6109 against the British pound from a previous R17.5579.

The euro was at $1.0855 from Monday’s close of $1.0923.

The rand strengthened as far as R11.75 to the dollar on Friday after the US economy added fewer jobs than expected in March, cooling fears of an imminent rise in interest rates there.

Bidvest Bank chief currency dealer Ion de Vleeschauwer said the deterioration in recent US economic data raised the risk of dollar underperformance over the coming weeks.

Despite the short-term dollar weakness risks, the US economy retained a degree of resilience in its growth that was expected to propel the US Federal Reserve closer to rate hikes later in the year, he said.

"Local economic conditions do very little to alter the fundamentally fragile rand," he said.