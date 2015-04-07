Rand gains ground on weak US payrolls report

THE rand was trading at firmer levels on Tuesday morning after the dollar lost momentum against major currencies, following a less than impressive payrolls report.

Dow Jones Newswires said that after Friday’s weaker than expected March jobs report in the US suspense continued to build over the US economic outlook.

Nonfarm payrolls were much softer than expected last month, rising by 126,000 against the consensus of a rise of 245,000. The unemployment rate held steady at 5.5%.

Most economists believe that the spate of weak numbers from the US economy have been the product of very cold weather. But because the US is in a policy-tightening phase‚ where the US Federal Reserve has said it plans to raise interest rates sometime this year‚ the data are nonetheless causing a rethink about the direction of US monetary policy and‚ by extension‚ a pullback in the dollar.

At 8.25am, the rand was at R11.7969 to the dollar from a close of R11.7982.

Against the euro the rand was at R12.8890 from a close of R12.8898 and was at R17.5973 against the pound from a previous close of R17.5579.

The euro was at $1.0924 from a close of $1.0923.

Barclays Research said in an early morning note that the rand had strengthened to a one-month low of R11.66 to the dollar in the wake of the disappointing US employment report.

"The data implied that there is still no urgency for the Fed to start hiking interest rates. That all said, the dollar did recoup some lost ground on Monday and the rand is back at R11.80 against the greenback this morning as participants eagerly wait more clues on the future path of US monetary policy from tomorrow’s Federal open market committee minutes of its March meeting," the research team said.