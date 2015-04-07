Oil falls after banking group forecasts lower prices

SINGAPORE — Oil futures fell on Tuesday from overnight gains of nearly 6% after Goldman Sachs said prices needed to remain low for months to achieve a slowdown in US output growth.

Benchmark crude prices surged on Monday as traders reassessed how quickly Iran might increase exports after a preliminary nuclear deal and judged that a months-long rise in US crude inventories may be slowing.

Brent May crude had dropped 60c to $57.52 a barrel by 3.39am GMT, after hitting $58.24 in the previous session, it highest since March 27.

US May crude was down 39c at $51.75 a barrel, after ending Monday at the highest closing price since February 18.

The US benchmark may get another boost as refineries return from maintenance and take more crude to prepare for peak summer fuel demand, CMC Markets chief analyst Ric Spooner said in Sydney.

"A lot of people are waiting to see some improvement in the supply-demand balance and we’re getting closer to the time when it might happen," Mr Spooner said.

Goldman said in a research note it expected US crude inventories to top-out in April and subsequently draw down at 350,000 barrels a day during May-September, when demand for fuel to power cars and air conditioners was at its greatest.

Still, the bank said it saw little upside for its $40 a barrel forecast over the next three months as inventories would be likely to rise again by October, pressuring prices into 2016.

"Prices need to remain low in coming months to achieve a sufficient and sustainable slowdown in US production growth," the bank said, adding that the US production outlook for 2016 made its forecast for $65 a barrel oil next year look too high.

On Monday, energy information group Genscape said its data showed Cushing stocks rose by only 169,000 barrels in the week to April 3. Traders said the unexpectedly tiny rise in Cushing stocks was probably a one-off interruption in the unprecedented build in US inventories, not a reversal.

The American Petroleum Institute (API) will release its weekly oil inventories data on Tuesday, while the Energy Information Administration

Energy Information Administration (EIA) will publish its data on Wednesday.

US commercial crude stockpiles were seen extending their record build for the 13th consecutive week, while petrol inventories probably continued to drop, a preliminary Reuters survey showed.

Reuters