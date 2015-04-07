MARKET WATCH: Gold could still shine as US data disappoint

GOLD was trading at seven-week highs on Tuesday morning, following the worst US nonfarm payrolls report since December 2013.

The Bureau of Labour Statistics on Friday reported that nonfarm payrolls increased by 126,000 in March, while the unemployment rate remained unchanged at 5.5%.

Although a dip in the number of jobs created in March had been expected, the figure fell well below the expected 245,000. The bureau also revised down the numbers from previous reports, which added to investor speculation that the world’s largest economy was not doing as well as had been previously thought.

Dow Jones Newswires said suspense was now building over the US economic outlook.

The newswires reported that most economists believed that the spate of weak numbers from the US were due to cold weather and that the blow to gross domestic product (GDP) would be overcome when the weather warmed up.

However, the US is in a policy-tightening phase, during which the US Federal Reserve plans to raise interest rates, so the data are leading to a rethink on the direction of US monetary policy and, by extension, a pullback in the dollar.

The Fed had been expected to hike rates as early as June, but the hike is now expected to take place only in the second half of the year due to the data.

An interest rate hike in the US would lessen gold’s appeal as it is a noninterest bearing asset.

A more valuable dollar also makes gold expensive to foreign buyers since the precious metal is priced in dollars.

At 9.12am, spot gold was trading at $1,213.34/oz — little changed from its overnight close.

FX Empire analyst Christopher Lewis said the price of gold should continue to rise in the medium term.

"Gold gapped higher following the payroll report and then slammed directly into the $1,220 technical level. We expect to see a slight pullback. However, we believe that the market could find support from the gap, and then ultimately break out above the $1,220 handle.

"Once it does, we believe gold will have an opportunity to go as high as $1,300. Pullbacks ... should continue to be buying opportunities as the gold markets certainly look bullish all of a sudden," said Mr Lewis.

The economic calendar this week is light. Traders are likely to focus their attention on speeches by a number of Fed members to get a sense of when the US might raise rates.

Minutes from the March Federal open market committee (FOMC) meeting will be released on Wednesday "but their importance has been reduced somewhat by the change in the employment landscape", said Rand Merchant Bank analyst John Cairns.