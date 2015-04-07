M&A activity lifts stocks in both US and Europe

NEW YORK — Stock markets around the world rose on Tuesday as investors moved into riskier assets for a second straight day, though a rise in the US dollar could a headwind for further gains.

Potential deal activity boosted equities on Wall Street and in Europe, a positive that added to the growing conviction that the US Federal Reserve would not raise interest rates until after the summer. Crude oil rallied and was having its biggest weekly gain since February 2011.

Recent stocks gains have been tied to last week’s US payrolls report, which was much weaker than expected. While the data, along with other recent indicators, pointed to slowing US growth, market participants viewed it as a positive by suggesting the Fed would delay boosting rates.

The US dollar has rallied since mid-2014 on expectations for a rise in rates. While a delay would be a negative for the greenback, investors took advantage of recent weakness in the currency, bidding the US dollar solidly higher.

On the takeover front, FedEx offered to buy Dutch package-delivery company TNT Express for $4.8bn, the latest in a series of multi-billion-dollar deals.

"This is a good sign for markets, indicating that companies see value, especially in the long term, but (equity) moves could be tepid if we continue to see this kind of trend in the dollar," said Matt Lloyd, chief investment strategist at Advisors Asset Management in Monument, Colorado.

At midday, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 91.26 points, or 0.51%, at 17,972.11. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was up 7.20 points, or 0.35%, at 2,087.82. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 27.53 points, or 0.56%, at 4,944.85.

The MSCI International ACWI Price Index rose 0.2%. The pan-European FTSEurofirst index of leading 300 shares gained 1.6%. European equities, which were closed on Monday for the Easter holiday, were also supported by comments from Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis, who on Sunday said the country intended "to meet all obligations to all its creditors, ad infinitum," seeking to quell fears of a default.

In currency trading, the US dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, rose 0.9%. The euro fell 0.7% to $1.0848 while the yen fell 0.7% against the dollar.

Bucking the trend, the Australian dollar rose 0.7% to $0.7644 after the country’s central bank surprised some by leaving interest rates at a record low 2.25%. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury note fell 3/32 in price, pushing the yield up to 1.9108%. In commodities, US crude oil futures jumped 2.3% to $53.31 per barrel, building on a rise of more than 6% on Monday. The commodity recovered from an earlier drop of more than 2%. Brent crude rose 1% to $58.69 per barrel.

Gold prices fell 0.2% as the dollar rebounded.

Silver lost 0.9% while copper rose 1.4%.

Reuters