JSE perks up on upbeat global market mood

SOUTH Africa’s equity market kicked off the shortened week on an upbeat note, as investors returned from the Easter Holidays less fearful of an early rise in US interest rates.

At 5pm, the all share index was up 0.7% to 52,595.69 points, with the blue-chip top 40 index having added 0.8%.

The more optimistic outlook for US monetary policy followed that country’s disappointing employment report on Friday, which signalled the US Federal Reserve would likely hold off raising interest rates for the time being until the economy showed more concrete evidence of improvement.

South African markets were closed on Friday and Monday for the Easter weekend.

Gold mining and resources stocks were the front-runners on Tuesday, booking gains on the firming of their respective metal prices after the weak US jobs figures caused the dollar to weaken.

Friday’s US nonfarm payrolls report showed the American economy added 126,000 jobs last month, undershooting consensus forecasts of 245,000 new jobs. The unemployment rate held steady at 5.5%.

"The Fed wants to see evidence that things have progressed to the extent that it won’t be too risky for them to raise rates," Afrifocus portfolio manager Ferdi Heyneke said. The Fed is generally expected to raise interest rates in the middle of the year.

Along with more accommodative US monetary, Mr Heyneke said continuous stimulus from Europe and China would likely see momentum in equities continuing for some time.

Among individual shares on the JSE, Sasol surged 5.6% to R417.98, helped by an uptick in international oil prices.

Harmony drove gains in the gold sector, soaring 5.08% to R23.70, followed by AngloGold Ashanti’s 3.03% climb to R119.

Banking counters also put on a strong showing, with Nedbank Group rising 1.91% to R243.26 and Capitec closing at a record R545, up 1.25%.

Major weakness was seen in local construction and building-supply stocks, with shares of PPC slumping 3.17% to R17.42. Esor tumbled 5.56% to R17c.

Sugar producer Tongaat relinquished 4.03% to R131.10, while private school group Curro leapt 3.33% to a record close of R38.75.

Leading European shares were firmer on Tuesday, with London’s FTSE 100 gaining 1.93% by the JSE’s close. US stocks also edged higher, with investors turning their attention to corporate earnings.