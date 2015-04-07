JSE opens firmer on positive global markets as US data disappoint

THE JSE opened firmer on Tuesday after the Easter weekend, as gold shares surged as global markets reacted positively to weak US jobs data on Friday.

March job creation in the US was far less than predicted, indicating a weaker economy, which increases the likelihood of delays in US rate increases to later in the year. This is equity friendly, which caused the Dow Jones industrial average to close 0.6% firmer on Friday. The S&P 500 gained 0.68%.

Asian markets were stronger on Tuesday morning, with the Hang Seng gaining 0.77% and the Tokyo Nikkei firming 1.25%.

At 9.36am the all share was up 0.8% to 52,644.80 and the blue-chip Top 40 gained 0.81%. The gold index was up 3.56%, with platinum adding 1.45%. Resources gained 1.67% and banks added 1.29%. Financials were up 0.87% and industrials firmed 0.57%.

Imara SP Reid said in an early morning note that Friday was a classic case of "bad news is good news" as investors were encouraged by the fact that the US Federal Reserve was likely to hold off on interest rate hikes until September.

"The first-quarter earnings season commences this week in the US, with investors paying very careful attention to the potential impact of the stronger dollar on overall revenue and profit."

Imara said the JSE slipped on Thursday, the last trading day before the weekend, but technical analyses showed the all share was likely to "play catch up" on Tuesday.

Among gold stocks Gold Fields rocketed 4.23% to R52.69 and AngloGold Ashanti firmed 3.72% to R119.80.

Sasol was up 3.02% to R407.75. Glencore gained 1.61% to R50.61 and BHP Billiton firmed 1.37% to R257.28.

Banks continued to attract market support, with Barclays Africa adding 3.34% to R196 and FirstRand firming 1.1% to R56.94. Capitec was 1.6% higher at R546.65, yet another record.

Among industrials Bidvest was trading 1.73% higher at R334.59.

Retailers were mixed, with Shoprite losing 0.23% to R163.53 but Pick n Pay added 2.06% to R51.02.

Property stocks were higher, with Growthpoint gaining 1.37% to R28.82 and Redefine adding 0.49% to R12.21. Global property group Rockcastle firmed 1.07% to R33.

Pharmaceutical group Aspen Pharmacare was 1.06% higher at R387.90.