Chipper global markets lift SA stocks

07 April 2015 - 15:21 PM Andries Mahlangu

THE JSE remained higher in early afternoon trade on Tuesday, taking its cue from firmer global markets.

The all share index, which suffered a 2.18% loss in March, was up 0.81% and the blue-chip Top 40 recovered 0.84% as investors returned from the Easter weekend.

Gold miners rallied 3.08% and banks picked up 1.87%.

Global markets have reacted positively to weak US jobs data on Friday. March job creation in the US was far less than predicted, indicating a weaker economy, which increases the likelihood of delays in US rate increases to later in the year.

Europe’s major stock markets were higher at midday, with Britain’s top share index gaining 1.28%, while US stock futures pointed to a mixed session on Wall Street later in the day.

Among individual shares on the JSE, Sasol was up 4.17% to R412.30 while ArcelorMittal SA rose 2.26% to R19.94.

AngloGold Ashanti picked up 3.58% to R119.63 and Gold Fields rose 4.02% to R52.58.

Banks continued to attract market support, with Barclays Africa adding 3.66% to R196.61 and Capitec rallying 2.31% to R550.50.

Woolworths was up 2.04% to R89.69.

Telkom added 1.93% to R82.77 and MTN climbed 1.17% to R222.36.

