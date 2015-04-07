Asian shares stronger as they follow Wall Street’s lead

TOKYO — Asian stocks rose on Tuesday, following a positive lead from Wall Street, while the dollar held onto its gains after rebounding against the euro and yen on higher US Treasury yields.

Spread-betters saw the upward momentum for equities continuing into Europe, forecasting a higher open for Britain’s FTSE, Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC.

The Australian dollar jumped after the Reserve Bank of Australia surprised some by standing pat on monetary policy, leaving the cash rate at a record low 2.25%. But given the risks facing the Australian economy — like sliding prices of iron ore, the country’s biggest export — the central bank did leave the door open for future action, saying further easing might be appropriate.

"We have a cut for May. The key development is that weaker commodity prices, lower terms of trade, and a somewhat sticky currency will push them over the line in May," RBC Capital Markets senior economist Su-Lin Ong said.

The Aussie was up 1.3% at $0.7686, pulling away from the six-year low of $0.7534 plumbed last week.

Australian shares rose more than 1% earlier on the hope of easing, but were last up 0.4%. Elsewhere in the region, shares in Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand gained. Chinese stocks hit a new seven-year high ahead of the quarterly earnings season. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.3%.

Japan’s Nikkei average climbed 1.2% as the market had an opportunity to gauge how US equities responded to Friday’s much weaker than expected nonfarm payrolls.

"How the US market would react to the weak jobs data was of concern to investors," Mizuho Securities strategist Nobuhiko Kuramochi said in Tokyo.

"The market is relieved on views that the Fed (is) not likely (to) raise interest rates while the economy is seen still fragile."

Wall Street shares rose overnight as the disappointing jobs data fed the expectation that the Federal Reserve could wait longer before raising interest rates. The US stock market was closed on Friday, when the closely followed data was released.

In currencies, the euro inched up 0.1% to $1.0936, after climbing down from an overnight high of $1.1036.

The dollar was steady at ¥119.60 after bouncing from a low of ¥118.80 on Monday.

A spike in US Treasury yields buoyed the dollar. The 10-year yield jumped overnight from two-month lows and was back at a level prior to the weak nonfarm data release. The benchmark note last yielded around 1.90%.

"It is important to look at the unemployment rate, which remained unchanged and earnings, which increased last month. The moves in the financial markets tell us that equity, bond and forex traders share our view and we expect the dollar to avoid further losses this week," BK Asset Management MD of forex strategy Kathy Lien said in a note.

In commodities, crude oil dipped, giving back some of the large gains made overnight when the market reassessed how quickly Iran might increase exports after a preliminary nuclear deal. Goldman Sachs said prices needed to remain low for months to achieve a slowdown in US output growth.

US crude was down 0.8% at $51.70 a barrel after rallying 6% on Monday. Brent shed 0.6% to $57.48 a barrel following its 5.7% jump.

Gold retreated from a seven-week top as the dollar rebounded. Spot gold was flat at $1,213.80/oz after hitting the seven-week peak of $1,1224.10 on Monday.

