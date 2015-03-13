THE JSE turned lower again on Friday as the stronger dollar weighed on the market‚ weakening gold and resource stocks.

It has been a poor week for the local market‚ with the all share closing lower on four of the trading days‚ only making gains on Thursday.

The all share was positive for most of the day‚ but sellers dominated in the late afternoon after the rand weakened through the important resistance level of R12.50/$. The negative sentiment spread to banking and financial shares‚ also eliminating earlier gains of the day.

Global markets did not support the local market‚ as the Dow Jones industrial average opened 0.80% lower. The FTSE 100 had lost 0.37% and the Paris CAC 40 had softened 0.07% by the JSE’s close.

US producer inflation fell more than expected in February‚ indicating lower inflationary pressures in the US at a time the US Federal Reserve has indicated it would be comfortable with 2% consumer inflation before hiking rates.

The market is eyeing next week’s US Federal Reserve Bank guidance but the general consensus is that US rates are set to be hiked in June due to the stronger US economy.

At 5pm the all share was 0.84% lower at 51‚798.74 points and the blue chip top 40 was down 0.93%. The gold index led the declines‚ closing down 4.16%. Resources retreating 2.80%, banks shed 0.60% and platinums were 0.53% off. Industrials lost 0.53% and financials softened 0.14%.

BP Bernstein Stockbrokers portfolio manager Vasili Girasis said the stronger dollar was the theme of the week. "Commodities are under pressure ahead of the expected rate hike in the US."

He did not expect a quick turnaround from the present negative sentiment towards emerging markets while the dollar remained at its current strong levels.

"Resources should potentially benefit from the weaker rand‚ but commodity prices have also been falling due to the rampant greenback‚" said Mr Girasis.

He said there was even little support for rand hedges. "Maybe we are heading for some sort of market correction over the short term‚" he said.

Among gold shares, AngloGold Ashanti fell 5.3% to R104.99, while local producer Sibanye closed 4.42% lower at R25.10.

BHP Billiton was the major loser among the diversified miners, closing 3.17% lower at R255.93. Anglo American dropped 2.88% to R193.47.

Sasol fell below R400, closing 1.73% down at R394. The Brent crude oil price was trading nearly $1 lower at $56.19 per barrel in the late afternoon.

Coal of Africa was flat at 29c after reporting a loss of $800‚000‚ or 0.07c per share‚ for the interim period to end December, compared with a loss of $46.3m‚ or 4.42c per share for the year-earlier period.

Banking shares were mostly lower. Nedbank lost 1.75% to R242.18 and FirstRand shed 1.04% to R54.48. Capitec, however, bucked the trend, closing 2.27% up at a new record of R450.

Retailers came under pressure, with Massmart losing 4.88% to R149.87. Mr Price was 3.45% off at R251.15.

Property shares were generally higher. Redefine added 0.77% to R11.84 and Growthpoint gained 0.32% to R27.94.

Market heavyweight MTN was 1.6% lower at R215.50.

Pharmaceutical group Aspen dropped 4.43% to R388.50.