Rand range-bound ahead of US inflation data

THE rand was range-bound on Friday morning ahead of the release of US inflation figures later in the day.

At 8.36am the rand was at R12.3038 to the dollar from an overnight close of R12.2628.

Against the euro the rand was at R13.0022 from a Thursday close of R13.0250 and was at R18.2622 against the pound from a previous close of R18.2522.

The euro was at $1.0568 from a previous close of $1.0625.

Standard Bank analysts said US retail sales data for February were released on Thursday. They showed a 0.6% month-on-month decline against the expectation of a 0.3% increase. The bank said the data gave the rand a bit of a breather against the dollar, although the local currency was once again on the back foot in overnight trading.

"US producer price index data today is expected to be ... more positive than (what) we’ve seen recently. Much of this is down to the fact that oil prices stabilised in February after the plunge ... since (the middle of last year). The consensus call is for a rise of 0.3% month on month in headline terms and 0.1% month on month once food and energy are stripped out," the analysts said.

They said they expected the numbers to be a bit lower than this and, if this were the case, it could lead to a pause in dollar strength.