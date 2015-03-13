Rand plummets on dollar strength

THE rand lost substantial value against the dollar late on Friday, due to dollar strength and in line with sharp declines in other emerging-market currencies.

At 3.52pm the rand was at R12.4880 to the dollar following a close of R12.2628 on Thursday.

Against the euro the rand was at R13.1587 from a Thursday close of R13.0250 and was at R18.3846 against the pound from a previous close of R18.2522.

The euro was at $1.0540 from a previous close of $1.0625.

TreasuryOne director Andre Cilliers said the rand was weaker on Friday due to some profit-taking and because of importer demand.

"There is also position squaring as it is Friday. We are seeing weakness across all emerging-market currencies today, and the euro is below the $1.06 level again."

Mr Cilliers said the US producer price index, which fell 0.5% in February from January, did not have much of an effect on the rand.

Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had expected prices would rise 0.3%, Dow Jones Newswires reported.

The producer price index declined 0.6% in February from a year ago.

"The gauge of US business prices continued to fall in February, the latest sign of weak inflationary pressures across the US economy," the newswire said.

The producer price index for final demand, which measures prices that businesses receive for their goods and services, declined a seasonally adjusted 0.5% last month from January, the US Labour Department said on Friday.