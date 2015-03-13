Rand falls victim to renewed selling pressure

THE rand, along with other emerging-market currencies, fell victim to renewed selling pressure at midday on Friday.

The renewed weakness in emerging-market currencies on Friday came as the dollar reversed its earlier losses ahead of the release of US inflation figures later in the afternoon.

At 12.41pm the rand was at R12.4188 to the dollar — a fresh 13-year low — following a close of R12.2628 on Thursday.

Against the euro the rand was at R13.1400 from a Thursday close of R13.0250 and was at R18.4033 against the pound from a previous close of R18.2522.

"We saw some profit-taking on the dollar earlier but that is reversing now," ETM Analytics economist Jana van Deventer said, noting that the sell-off was not confined to the rand, but was also affecting other emerging-market currencies.

On Wednesday the dollar index, which measures the greenback’s performance against a basket of currencies, climbed to a 12-year high as the expectation of an imminent US interest rate hike provided support.

US producer inflation figures for February are expected to be positive following the stabilisation of oil prices from their recent lows.

Standard Bank said the consensus call was for a rise of 0.3% month on month in headline terms and 0.1% month on month once food and energy were stripped out.

A better than expected figure may signal that the US Federal Reserve will drop its patient stance to rate hikes at its two-day policy meeting next week.

The euro was at $1.0588 from a previous close of $1.0625.