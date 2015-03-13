Oil slips as energy agency predicts growing glut

LONDON — Oil fell towards $56 a barrel on Friday after the International Energy Agency (IAE) said that a global oil glut is building and US oil production shows no signs of slowing.

The IEA, which advises industrialised countries, said in its monthly report that the US may soon run out of empty tanks to store crude, which would put additional downward pressure on prices.

Brent crude was down 66 cents at $56.42 by 2.34pm GMT.

US crude fell by $1.46 to $45.59.

"US supply so far shows precious little sign of slowing down," the IEA said. "Quite to the contrary, it continues to defy expectations."

While the Organisationa of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) output declined in February, global supply was up by 1.3-million barrels per day (bpd) year on year at 94 million-bpd, led by a 1.4-million bpd non-Opec increase, the IEA said.

"The market will be more balanced in the second half, but there is still massive oversupply in the first half," said Barbara Lambrecht, an analyst at Commerzbank in Frankfurt.

"We still expect oil prices to fall in the coming weeks due to rising inventories," the analyst said.

News of a deal to end a strike by US refinery workers provided some support. A resolution to the US strike could help to increase demand for crude for processing in the world’s biggest oil consumer and reduce US stockpiles that climbed last week to the highest level for this time of year in more than 80 years.

Still, forecasts of a tighter market to come may have to be revised should Iran and six world powers reach a deal over its nuclear programme and lift sanctions which have limited Iranian oil exports. The aim is to reach a framework nuclear agreement by the end of March and full agreement by June 30.

"A question mark for the second half remains Iran, and the answer to that is expected to come in over the next two weeks," said Petromatrix analyst Olivier Jakob.

Investors also kept an eye on Libya, where fighting has slowed output. Production has varied between 410,000 bpd and 490,000 bpd this week, a senior industry source said, higher than estimates of February supply.

Reuters