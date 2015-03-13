Oil holds steady on bargain hunting

SINGAPORE — Brent crude steadied above $57 a barrel on Friday on bargain hunting by investors, but gains were capped by a steadying dollar after its fall from multiyear highs on weaker US retail sales.

Asian investors were also mulling the effect from a tentative deal that would end a strike by US refinery workers.

Brent for April delivery was trading up 5c at $57.13 by 3.18am GMT after ending the previous session down 46c. The April contract expires on Monday.

US crude futures rose 3c to $47.08 after settling down $1.12, or 2.3%, in the previous session.

The April contract expires on March 20.

"Oil prices have dropped quite hard. Movements now are market driven — it’s bargain hunting (that) people are going in for," Phillip Futures analyst Daniel Ang said.

Prices could also move higher once investors digest the effect from a pact to end a 40-day walkout by workers at 12 refineries, which had affected one-fifth of US refining capacity, Mr Ang said.

Brent’s premium to US crude had climbed to more than $10 mainly due to the strike, the longest walkout by refinery workers in 35 years, he said.

The deal would boost refining volumes that could reduce US crude oil stockpiles which climbed last week to 448.9-million barrels, the highest level in 80 years, MR Ang said.

But the reopening of the Houston ship canal, which was closed by fog and a collision between ships, could boost oil imports, potentially dampening prices.

"When the strike’s over the premium will drop down to about $4," Mr Ang said.

Oil prices on Friday were supported by a softer US dollar, which posted its biggest one-day fall in a month on Friday, retreating from a 12-year high against a basket of major currencies on an unexpected fall in US retail sales in February.

A strong greenback makes commodities denominated in the dollar more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Investors are also eyeing developments in Libya and Iraq.

Islamist militants claimed responsibility for a bomb attack in the Libyan capital Tripoli even as production from the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) member’s western oilfields saw a surprise comeback.

Oil companies in Iraq have proposed cutting development spending by millions of dollars after the country’s oil ministry told them low oil prices and its fight against Islamic State had made payments difficult.

