JSE lower amid profit-taking despite firmer global markets

THE JSE was weaker on Friday morning as the market pulled back amid some profit-taking after a rebound on Thursday.

The bourse retreated despite strong global markets, with Tokyo closing up 1.39%, taking its cue from a 1.47% gain on Wall Street overnight.

Global investors now await the US Federal Reserve’s two-day meeting‚ which starts on March 17‚ for clues on when US interest rates will be hiked.

At 9.45am‚ the all share index was down 0.16% at 52‚158.51 points, with the blue-chip top 40 index down 0.21%.

Resources and gold miners were the main losers, giving back 0.92% and 0.53%, respectively, while general retailers picked up 0.51% after some weakness on Thursday.

Stockbrokerage Imara SP Reid said in a morning note that the JSE "delivered a vibrant rebound yesterday as a combination of overall market tone, currency considerations and an oversold short-term position created support". The overall index closed 0.94% firmer.

"Resource counters traded up by 1.38%, closing at 41,358 points. In the very short term further marginal technical advances are indicated but the overall structure for the sector remains biased to the downside," the stockbrokerage said.

On Thursday, US equities responded briskly to a "sharp oversold short-term position", with relatively mixed economic data suggesting that the Fed might not raise rates as early as anticipated, it said. Retail sales figures released in the US on Thursday proved to be particularly disappointing, as sales contracted by 0.6%, a substantially weaker performance than an anticipated reading of an improvement of 0.3%.

Among individual shares on the JSE, Anglo American dipped 0.44% to R198.34, BHP Billiton was down 1.33% to R260.78. Oil company Sasol slipped 0.79% to R397.78.

Gold miner AngloGold Ashanti was off 0.6% to R110.20 and Gold Fields gave back 0.47% to R46.98.

Coal producer Coal of Africa retreated 3.45% to 28c after reporting a loss of $800,000, or 0.07c per share, for the interim period to end December compared with a loss of $46.3m, or 4.42c per share for the year-earlier period.

Retailers Truworths gained 2.21% to R86.01 and JD Group surged 10.51% to R28.50.