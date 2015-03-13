Gold takes heart from slightly softer dollar

SINGAPORE — Gold firmed above $1,150/oz on Friday as the dollar nursed losses after an extended rally, but the metal was still headed for its sixth weekly dip in seven on the concern that US interest rates would increase soon.

Spot gold edged up 0.5% to $1,159.40/oz by 3.31am GMT, after posting nine consecutive sessions of losses, its longest losing stretch since August 1973, when it fell 10 days in a row.

The metal is so far down about 0.7% for the week, after hitting its lowest in more than three months at $1,147.10 on Wednesday.

Despite the short-covering rally as a result of a softer dollar, traders were cautious about bullion’s outlook.

"Gold looks to be finding some support around $1,150 although the short-to-medium term bias is still to the downside," MKS Group trader James Gardiner said.

Bullion could see some more gains but would face resistance at $1,166, Phillip Futures analyst Howie Lee said.

Gold has taken a beating since a stronger than expected US jobs report last week that stoked speculation the US Federal Reserve would hike interest rates soon. Higher rates usually dent demand for assets that do not pay interest such as bullion.

Adding to the concern was strength in the dollar, which climbed to its highest in nearly 12 years this week before profit-taking prompted a pause. The dollar index is still on track to end the week up more than 1%, extending last week’s 2.5% rally. A stronger greenback takes the lustre off bullion’s safe-haven appeal, and makes it more expensive for holders of other currencies.

In a reflection of bearish sentiment, holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.28% on Thursday to 750.95 tonnes, the lowest since late January. It has been three weeks since the fund has seen any inflows.

Other precious metals have also taken hits. Silver is on track for a second straight weekly fall. It was up 3c to $15.60. Palladium is on course for its worst week since mid-January. The metal was up $10.66 to $1,122.

Platinum prices, which fell to their lowest since 2009 this week, were poised for a seventh weekly fall in eight. Palladium was trading at $794.5, up $6.50.

Reuters