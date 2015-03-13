Global markets still outperform

FOLLOWING the benchmark MSCI World index over the past three years would have been more rewarding for local investors than staying put in the technically overvalued JSE.

On the other hand, since 2000, the JSE all share has been a better performer on average than global markets. Since the end of 2011 to March 10 the MSCI World index has returned an annual 30.9% in rand terms against the 20.6% return on the JSE all share. The rand had weakened sharply over this period as mining stocks retreated on the stronger dollar and lower Chinese growth.

The JSE all share, at an average price:earnings of 18.2, is at much higher trading levels than the average 14.5 since 1994, sparking concerns the market is heading for a correction, meaning a drop of at least 10%. South African investors have generally been lukewarm about investing globally, as between January 2000 and March 2009 South African investors had made no money in rand in developed markets. But the recent trend since 2011 of outperformance by global markets, remains, said Stanlib retail investing director Paul Hansen. "Clearly patience is now paying off," he said.