Banks, financials prop up JSE

THE JSE remained in positive territory in early Friday afternoon trade, propped up by banking and financial stocks after a chaotic week for the domestic share market.

The all share index was up 0.17% at 52‚327.76 points and the blue-chip top 40 index nudged up 0.14%.

Rand Merchant Bank analysts said the US dollar and expectations of an interest rate hike from the US central bank continued to be the main drivers of global markets.

"The staggering pace of dollar appreciation since the beginning of the month has contributed to global market volatility and EM (emerging market) jitters."

The resource market, which largely bore the brunt of the sell-off this week, remained under pressure on Friday. The resource and gold indices gave up 1.06% and 1.18%, respectively.

Europe’s leading share markets were little-changed at midday, with UK’s FTSE 100 flat, while US stock futures suggested a positive opening on Wall Street later in the day.

Among some individual shares on the JSE, Anglo American dipped 1.2% to R196.81 and BHP Billiton was down 1.18% to R261.19. Assore fell 3.74% to R112.62.

Gold Fields gave back 1.99% to R46.26 while Sibanye gave up 2.32% to R25.65.

Among banks, FirstRand was up 1.27% to a record high of R55.75 and Capitec rallied 2.19% to a record high of R449.64.

Truworths was up 2.16% to R85.97.