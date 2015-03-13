Asian shares edge up, but remain set for weekly loss

TOKYO — Asian shares shook off early losses on Friday, underpinned by gains on Wall Street, while the dollar rebounded from a pause to its recent rally after disappointing US retail sales data.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up about 0.1% on the day. It was well off seven-week lows plumbed earlier in the week but still on track for a weekly loss of about 2%. Japan’s Nikkei stock average rose 1.6%, extending the previous session’s 15-year closing high and on track to log its fifth winning week. The robust gains were partly due to a 12% surge in shares of industrial robot maker Fanuc Corp, which has a disproportionately high weighting in the Nikkei average. A report said the company was considering raising dividends.

On Wall Street, US shares rallied on Thursday, but the S&P 500 was still on track to post its third consecutive weekly decline, hit by the prospect of higher US interest rates and the effect of the strong dollar on corporate earnings.

But the dollar pulled away from its recent multiyear highs after US retail sales unexpectedly fell in February, a month marked by harsh weather. That tempered the outlook for first-quarter growth and gave investors reason to doubt that the US Federal Reserve might hike interest rates as early as June.

However, many investors’ rate-hike bets remained intact after last week’s stronger than expected US payrolls report.

The Fed’s policy setting committee meets on March 17-18 and investors hope the meeting will yield further clues about the timing of the rate increase.

"Despite the improvements in the labour market, rises in wages and decline in gas prices, Americans cut spending for the third month in a row but judging from the price action of the greenback, dollar bulls are telling themselves that weak retail sales do not change the bigger story of monetary policy and growth divergence," BK Asset Management, MD Kathy Lien said in a note to clients.

Ms Lien expects the US central bank to tighten in September.

The dollar index edged lower to 99.357 after skidding 0.4% on Thursday — its biggest one-day fall in a month.

The index earlier rose as far as 100.060, a high not seen since mid-April 2003, and was still on track to end the week up more than 1%. Against its Japanese counterpart, the dollar rose about 0.2% on the day to ¥121.46, moving back toward this week’s nearly eight-year high of ¥122.04.

The euro also shed about 0.2% against the greenback to $1.0609, but remained well above a 12-year trough of $1.0494 plumbed in the previous session.

In sharp contrast with the Fed, the European Central Bank (ECB) launched a quantitative easing programme this week that sent yields on the debt of nearly all eurozone countries to record lows, and prompted investors to park their funds elsewhere.

"Eurozone debt may look a little overvalued. They will, of course, remain well bid under ECB’s bond buying scheme, but their gains have been too rapid. The euro may thus hold in range in the short term, especially with dollar demand ebbing a little ahead of next week’s Federal Reserve meeting," Brown Brothers Harriman senior currency strategist Masashi Murata said in Tokyo.

Oil prices steadied after an overnight sell-off following estimates showing another big supply build at the delivery point for the US crude contract.

US crude edged up about 0.1% to $47.09 a barrel after plunging 2.3% in the previous session, while Brent added about 0.1% to $57.15 after shedding nearly 1%.

