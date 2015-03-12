THE JSE snapped a three-day losing run on Thursday as bargain-hunters made their bids for heavily beaten down shares.

At 5pm‚ the all share index had risen 0.94% to 52‚240.06 points with the blue-chip top 40 index adding 1.04%.

Local analysts were mostly unsurprised by the market’s rebound after strong selling caused it to drop more than 1.5% in the past three days.

Despite recent pressures‚ favourable conditions on global markets would continue to support demand for equities‚ particularly risk assets such as those in SA and other emerging markets‚ according to Momentum Asset Management’s Wayne McCurrie.

"Our market is not on the point of collapse. Interest rates in the world are too low and there is plenty of liquidity in the global system‚" he said.

"With global bond rates so low‚ people will continue to buy equities as they offer higher returns‚" he said.

Buying interest on Thursday was particularly strong among resource counters such as Anglo American‚ BHP Billiton and Kumba Iron Ore‚ which this week suffered a huge blow amid weaker commodity prices.

The resources index finished 1.45% higher‚ after continued selling over the past three days pushed it to its weakest levels since January on Wednesday.

Demand for gold and platinum stocks was also firm.

The rebound in mining shares on Thursday came as the dollar gave back some of its gains on world markets‚ giving commodity prices some reprieve.

The greenback retreated from a 12-year high after softer than expected US retail sales data on Thursday signalled consumer spending had not yet recovered despite the strong improvement in the US labour market.

Among individual shares on the JSE, Anglo American gained 1.38% to R199.21, BHP Billiton rose 1.75% to R264.30 and Kumba Iron Ore lifted 1.39% to R176.

Platinum shares were mostly higher, though Lonmin continued to slide, falling 2.84% by the close to R19.82.

RMB Holdings led gains in the banking sector, surging 4.71% to R68.96, followed by First Rand which leapt 4.06% to R55.05.

Retail stocks were mixed with Truworths declining 3.02% to R84.15, while the Foschini Group added 2.02% to R175.99.

In the US stock markets advanced strongly‚ buoyed by financial stocks and a weaker dollar. European equity markets were mixed.

At 5.28pm the Dow was up 1.14%.

Investors now await the US Federal Reserve’s two-day meeting‚ which starts on March 17‚ for clues on when US interest rates will be hiked.