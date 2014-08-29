Resilient rand shrugs off dismal trade data

THE rand was resilient against the dollar in late trade on Friday, even after data showed the deficit on South Africa’s trade account deteriorated by more than expected in June.

At 4.03pm, the local currency was at R10.6317 to the dollar, little changed from Thursday’s close. The local unit earlier strengthened as far as R10.5857, although the move was shortlived.

Rand Merchant Bank’s Jacques du Preez said while the weak trade figures had caused the rand to lose some ground, evidence of risk-on trade that had buoyed gains across emerging market currencies since last week’s meeting of global central bankers at Jackson Hole in the US was still a key driver.

"There’s a bigger play at hand which is assisting the rand and various other emerging market currencies, even in the face of the poor trade data," he said, referring to mounting expectations that European Central Bank governor Mario Draghi will soon implement quantitative easing measures to stem deflation and bolster economic activity in the eurozone.

"It still feels like the rand needs to post further gains," he said, projecting the next technical level for the rand between R10.53 and R10.55 against the greenback. The local unit last traded at these levels on July 28.

Against the euro, the rand was at R14.0017 from a close of R14.0017 and was at R17.6306 against the pound from a close of R17.6060 on Thursday.

South Africa’s trade balance‚ which includes trade with Botswana‚ Lesotho‚ Namibia and Swaziland‚ recorded a R6.884bn deficit in July after a revised R469.8m (R192.2m) deficit in June‚ South African Revenue Service customs and excise data showed on Friday.

A BDlive median consensus forecast from a survey of eight economists was for a deficit of R4.3bn.

The euro was at $1.3178 from a close of $1.3181.

