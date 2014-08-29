Asian shares slump as Ukraine tension flares

TOKYO — Asian shares slumped on Friday, after flaring Ukraine tension spoilt investor risk appetite and bolstered the safe-haven yen.

Ukraine’s president said Russian troops had entered his country in support of pro-Moscow rebels who captured a key coastal town, escalating a five-month separatist conflict.

The US on Thursday openly accused Russia of sending combat forces into Ukraine and threatened to tighten economic sanctions, but Washington stopped short of calling Moscow’s latest step an invasion.

"Risky assets were weaker on rising concern about Russia-Ukraine, as well as weak data out of the euro area," Barclays strategists wrote in a note to clients.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down about 0.2%, pulling away from Thursday’s high of 515.13, its highest since early 2008. It was on track for a weekly drop but still poised for gain of about 0.3% in August.

Japan’s Nikkei stock average shed 0.6% after a spate of weak Japan data. It was also down for the week, bringing its monthly loss to about 1.6%. On top of geopolitical concern, bond yields worldwide have come under pressure this week on speculation that the European Central Bank (ECB) would unveil new stimulus steps as soon as next week, to stave off deflation in the eurozone.

The yield on the 10-year German bund plunged to a record low of 0.868% on Thursday, and yields on 30-year US Treasury bonds slumped to a 14-month low of 3.059%.

Sources told Reuters on Wednesday that the ECB was unlikely to take new policy action next week unless inflation figures due out later on Friday showed the eurozone sinking significantly towards deflation.

German inflation for August released on Thursday came in at a steady 0.8% ahead of Friday’s eurozone number, in line with forecasts but well shy of the ECB’s target of close to but just under 2% for the eurozone.

Corresponding Spanish figures saw a slightly smaller than forecast drop as revised second-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) held steady.

The data pushed the euro back toward Wednesday’s one-year low of $1.3152. It was last at $1.3182, steady on the day, and on track for a monthly drop of more than 1.5%, after it lost 2.2% in July.

The dollar fell to ¥103.72, down slightly and well below its recent seven-month high of ¥104.49 touched earlier this week, despite a spate of Japanese data that underscored how much the nascent economic recovery is struggling to gain traction.

Japanese household spending fell more than expected, the jobless rate edged up and factory output remained anaemic in July, government data showed on Friday, suggesting that soft exports and a sales tax hike in April could drag on the economy longer than expected.

"A rise in the jobless rate could undermine the BoJ’s (Bank of Japan’s) scenario that an improving job market boosts wages and inflation," Bank of Mitsubishi-Tokyo UFJ chief forex strategist Minori Uchida said.

"The market appears not much interested in Japanese economy now but that may change towards the year-end as the government has to decide on whether or not it will go ahead with a tax hike planned next year," he added.

Spot gold was steady on the day at $1,290.23/oz after rising for the third consecutive session against a backdrop of Ukraine tension. It was on track for its first monthly gain since June.

Brent crude added about 0.3% to $102.79 a barrel, but was on track for its second monthly loss as ample supply and softening demand in Europe and China outweighed geopolitical concern.

Reuters