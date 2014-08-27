Rand ‘holds up well against brisk dollar support’

THE rand held steady at midday on Wednesday, with the focus shifting to global factors after the release of local gross domestic product data on Tuesday.

"The range-bound trading action for the rand remains in place for the moment with the local unit holding up remarkably well against the brisk support which has emerged for the greenback," Imara SP Reid analysts said in a note.

At 11.58am, the rand was at R10.6484 against the dollar from Tuesday’s close of R10.6769.

Against the euro, the rand was at R14.0391 from a close of R14.0559 and was at R17.6447 against the pound from a close of R17.6594 on Tuesday.

The euro was at $1.3183 from a close of $1.3168.

Imara analysts said the dollar continued to enjoy brisk support mostly owing to the perception that the yield differential between the US and Europe would expand in the months ahead, with investors focusing on the likelihood of additional policy action from the European Central Bank.