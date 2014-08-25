Oil edges down amid abundant supply

SINGAPORE — Brent crude dipped towards $102 a barrel on Monday as ample supply and a stronger US dollar continued to pressure oil markets.

Geopolitical tension in Ukraine and Libya underpinned prices, but did little to push them higher in the absence of any supply disruptions.

Brent crude, which has fallen for the past two weeks, extended losses to fall 11c to $102.18 a barrel by 4.42am GMT.

US crude for October delivery was at $93.54 a barrel, down 11c after technical issues delayed a scheduled start on CME’s Globex platform. Last week, US oil posted its fifth straight weekly loss.

"I see a lot of buying interest at around $101 for Brent," Newedge Japan commodity sales manager Yusuke Seta said, adding that it had probably bottomed out.

"I don’t think it’ll break below $100 as some of the Opec (Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries) countries will not be able to survive at prices below $100," he said.

Weak demand and healthy oil production across the globe had helped to create a supply glut in the Atlantic Basin, pushing Brent into its longest contango since early 2011, Morgan Stanley analysts said in a note.

In a contango market, the prompt oil price is lower than those in future months, reflecting weak spot demand.

"Weak physical market increases near-term downside risk for Brent price and structure, especially around expiry," the bank’s analysts, led by Adam Longson, said.

"We expect Brent to trade in a slightly lower range for much of third quarter, barring any geopolitical escalation."

Unrest in Libya, Iraq and Ukraine had the potential to cause oil prices to jump, but these price spikes could not be sustained over months as the market still had plenty of supply, Mr Seta said.

Libya loaded a second tanker at its largest oil port in Es Sider despite fierce fighting in the capital that destroyed the Tripoli airport at the weekend.

Last week, the Opec producer raised output to 612,000 barrels a day, the National Oil Company said, although this was still short of levels of about 1.4-million barrels a day pumped a year ago.

In Europe, Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet his Ukrainian counterpart Petro Poroshenko for the first time in months on Tuesday to try to reach a compromise on Ukraine.

The dollar index powered up near a one-year peak as the US Federal Reserve prepared to lay the groundwork for the central bank’s first interest rate hike in nearly a decade.

Dollar-denominated commodities such as oil become less affordable for holders of other currencies when the greenback strengthens.

