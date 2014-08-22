Oil heads for second weekly loss as glut persists

SINGAPORE — Brent was trading below $103 a barrel on Friday, heading for a second weekly loss as easing geopolitical tension and higher global oil supply pressured prices.

US crude production has reached the highest in 28 years due to a shale oil boom. The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) pumped more oil in July, despite conflict in the Middle East and Africa.

"The market is still complacent on supply," commodity strategist Ankit Pahuja said, pointing to rising oil inventories in Europe.

October Brent crude had slipped 10c to $102.53 a barrel by 1.56am GMT.

US crude was down 12c at $93.84 a barrel, set to post a fifth consecutive weekly fall.

Libya is gradually ramping up its oil production after reopening several eastern ports. It loaded a second tanker at its largest oil export terminal at Es Sider in August after being shut for a year.

"In terms of quantum, Libya is not exporting that much more oil but the market is looking at its returned supplies as it has reopened almost all of its export terminals," Mr Pahuja said.

Libya’s oil production, although still below the levels of about 1.4-million barrels a day from a year ago, has risen to 612,000 barrels a day. This was well above the lows of barely 100,000 barrels a day seen earlier this year.

Exports from Iraq remained near record volumes despite the Islamic insurgency in the north. Crude is also exported from Iraqi Kurdistan via Turkey in defiance of Baghdad.

The US pumped the most oil in 28 years, sending crude imports to 19-year lows, industry group American Petroleum Institute said on Thursday.

Oil inventories at West Texas Intermediate’s (WTI’s) delivery point at Cushing, Oklahoma, could also rise soon as Centurion Pipeline LP has reversed a pipeline to move more oil from the Permian Basin to the midwest to ease a supply bottleneck.

Reuters