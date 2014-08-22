JSE weakens in lacklustre midday trade

THE JSE was weaker at midday on Friday as investors sat on the sidelines ahead of the Jackson Hole economic symposium.

At 12pm the all share was down 0.15% and the blue-chip top 40 index had fallen 0.25%.

The platinum index led the gains and was up 0.81%. Resources led the losses following disappointing data from China on Thursday; the index was down 0.72%. The banking and financial indices were up after Fitch said in a statement it would not be changing the credit rating for South Africa’s "big five" banks. The banking index was up 0.13% and the financial index rose 0.14%.

Rand Merchant Bank said the symposium’s importance was underlined by its history. It said the US Federal Reserve often used this platform to signal a major change in policy.

The bank said while no dramatic change was expected this year, there would be a lot to learn from the academic papers presented.

"(US Federal Reserve chairwoman) Janet Yellen’s speech at 4pm (local time) should be the primary focus. After the strong data of recent months and particularly after the hawkish minutes of the last Fed meeting, released on Wednesday, the market fears that the rate hike may come earlier than the mid-2015 that is currently expected.

"While the event is mainly about US policy, over time it has grown to include a large contingent of other global central bankers. Some of these also get to talk; most importantly, Mario Draghi (European Central Bank president) at 8.30pm tonight," said the bank.

European stocks paused from their recent rally on Friday as investors awaited speeches from major central bankers.

The UK FTSE 100 was down 0.12%, the Paris Cac 40 was down 0.63% and the Composite Dax was down 0.3%.

Among individual shares, Merafe was up 0.72%. ArcelorMittal had gained 1.44% to R41.49.

In platinum stocks, Impala Platinum was up 0.6% to R101.61 and Lonmin lifted 2.43% to R38.78.

Banks were mostly firmer. Nedbank had risen 0.22% to R235.01, Firstrand was flat and Barclays Africa was up 0.76% to R168.75.

Retailers were up on Friday following good results out of Truworths. Truworths surged 5.39% to R74.88, Clicks was up 1.54% to R66 and Foschini lifted 2.44% to R119.34.

MTN was up 0.63% to R248.10, a record for the share.

Adcock Ingram recovered after a sell-off in its shares earlier in the week following a disappointing trading statement. It was up 6.12% to R51.99.

