Oil falls close to 14-month low after poor Chinese data

SINGAPORE — Brent slipped below $102 a barrel on Thursday, near a 14-month low hit earlier this week, as concern about excess oil supply and slowing demand weighed on prices.

A survey on China’s factory activity showed that growth in the sector slowed to a three-month low in August, adding to concern about softness in the Chinese economy that could depress oil use in the world’s second-largest oil consumer.

"This is a figure which indicates that growth is likely to be reasonably moderate and any upside to current expectations about China will be possibly muted," CMC Markets chief analyst Ric Spooner said in Sydney.

"It will be generally a negative for commodities."

Brent crude for October dropped 33c to $101.95 a barrel by 5.03am GMT after posting a 72c gain in the previous session. It touched $101.07 on Tuesday, its lowest since June 26, 2013.

US crude is trading near its lowest since January at $93.20 a barrel, down 25c, after the front-month contract shifted to October.

Signs of slowing economic growth across the globe have fuelled concern that there is more oil than the market can absorb.

Brent has fallen more than $10 a barrel since mid-June as investors have become less concerned about supply risks related to Iraq and Libya.

Libya has resumed exports from its largest port while top exporter Saudi Arabia raised its output in July to 10-million barrels a day.

"I don’t think we’ll see a significant tightening of supply in the near term," Mr Spooner said, adding the trend for Brent was down, with the next support levels at $99.75 and $96.75.

The drop in Brent to near $100 has sparked talk that the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) could consider cutting output to tighten supply, although delegates from the producer group have said higher seasonal demand in coming weeks was expected to support the market.

Prices would have to be lower over a sustained period before Opec would cut output, Mr Spooner said.

In the US, a larger than expected drop in crude inventories last week buoyed West Texas Intermediate (WTI) and helped the September contract gain $1.59 a barrel on its last day of trade.

"The draw is moderately encouraging but overall inventories are still very large," Mr Spooner said.

Société Générale analysts said in a note that the weekly statistics were moderately bearish for products and that they could drive US refineries to start maintenance early.

Reuters