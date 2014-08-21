Concern about US rate hike takes its toll on JSE

THE JSE was weaker early on Thursday morning as concern that US interest rates may be hiked sooner than expected and worse than expected Chinese data weighed on the market.

The minutes from the July US Federal open market committee meeting, released on Wednesday night, hinted that the surprising strength in the US jobs market could lead to earlier than expected rate hikes, Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) said in an early morning note.

China’s flash purchasing managers index (PMI) for August fell sharply to 50.3 points from a consensus 51.5, indicating further pressure on the Chinese economy to keep growth above 7%.

Global markets closed stronger on Wednesday. The Dow Jones industrial average was up 0.35% and the S&P 500 closed 0.25% higher near record levels. Asian markets were mixed. The Nikkei 225 gained 0.85% and the Hang Seng fell 0.67%.

At 9.22am, the all share index was 0.36% lower at 51,249.91 points and the blue-chip top 40 index was down 0.37%. All the indices were lower, led by the platinum index for the second consecutive day. The index was down 0.80%. Gold counters lost 1.35%, resources were down 0.65% and banks fell 0.45%.

RMB said the release of the Fed minutes showed that "many participants" agreed that "it might become appropriate to begin removing monetary policy accommodation sooner than they currently anticipated". Sensitivity to the rate hike timing is becoming more pronounced.

In addition to the minutes, the market was waiting to see if there would be a continuation of the hawkish rhetoric from Fed chairwoman Janet Yellen at the Jackson Hole meeting. This would further strengthen the dollar and further weaken the local market, RMB said.

On the JSE banks were still under selling pressure. RMB Holdings, the majority shareholder in FirstRand, fell 1.04% to R55.40. FirstRand lost 0.58% to R42.49 and Standard Bank lost a further 0.37% to R137.29 after retreating strongly on Wednesday. Capitec lost 0.74% to R215.10.

Retailers also continued to show weakness. Massmart was down a further 4.73% to R127.66 after falling 8.6% on Wednesday on a lower earnings update. Shoprite softened 0.56% to R141.21.

Among gold shares, Gold Fields was down 2.23% at R44.24 after reporting second-quarter gold output rose 22%.

Diversified coal producer Exxaro fell 1.01% to R147.50 after reporting first-half revenue rose 19% to R7.4bn.

Among the big mining stocks, Anglo American was down 0.86% to R281.20.

Logistics enterprise group Grindrod was down 2.14% to R24.70 after reporting interim headline earnings per share (HEPS) fell 32% to 52c.

MTN was 0.48% lower at R243.63 after recording yet another high on Wednesday.

Italtile was flat at R9.10 after reporting annual HEPS rose 21%.