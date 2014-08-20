Gold below $1,300/oz as optimism on US economy drives dollar up

LONDON — Gold prices steadied after a two-day losing streak on Wednesday, as equity markets dropped but remained well below the $1,300 mark as the dollar hits its highest in nearly a year against a currency basket on growing optimism over the US economy.

Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,296.15 an ounce at 1.56pm GMT, while US gold futures for December delivery were up 30c an ounce to $1,297.00. The metal has traded within a range of just more than $42 so far in August, its narrowest monthly range in five years.

"In the last 24 hours we had good US housing data and that’s one insight into the strength of the world’s largest economy, which also seems to be the reason why the dollar became a lot stronger against the other currencies," analyst Robin Bhar said.

"The next highlight will be the minutes (of the US Fed open market committee) and then the next few days listening to what comes out of Jackson Hole."

Federal Reserve chairwoman Janet Yellen will address an annual gathering of policymakers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Friday.

Gold tends to suffer from strength in the dollar, in which it is priced, as this makes it more expensive for other currency holders.

The metal managed to avoid heavy losses as world equities mostly halted their recent rally on Wednesday ahead of the release of minutes of the Fed’s July meeting at 6.00pm GMT, while UK stocks and bonds fell after Bank of England minutes showed two rate-setters voted earlier this month to raise interest rates.

Meanwhile, buying in China, the world’s top gold consumer, remained weak, dealers said, though concern over violence in Ukraine and the Middle East fuelled some interest in the metal as a store of value.

Gold is highly sensitive to the outlook for US economic policy, after benefiting strongly from ultra-loose monetary conditions in the wake of the financial crisis. Any sign the Fed is reining in that policy more quickly than expected could hurt prices.

"A clearer and stronger policy message from the Fed is needed to shift gold price expectations materially from here," UBS said in a note on Wednesday.

"Given the general trend in macroeconomic data and the seeming complacency of market participants right now, the greater risk is for a hawkish surprise."

Silver was up 0.6% at $19.53 an ounce, while spot platinum was down 0.2% at $1,429.25 an ounce and spot palladium fell 1.2% to $868.00 an ounce.

Impala Platinum’s Zimbabwe unit Zimplats ceased operations at its Bimha mine following an underground collapse in July, the company said on Wednesday, adding that the stoppage could cost it 70,000 ounces in 2015.

Reuters