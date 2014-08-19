Rand weakens on stronger dollar appeal

THE rand edged lower at midday on Tuesday amid a stronger appeal for the dollar following the release of weaker than expected UK inflation data.

"There is a slow gravitational push towards the dollar on global markets," Bidvest Bank chief currency dealer Ion de Vleeschauwer said.

The annual rate of inflation in the UK fell to 1.6% in July from 1.9% a month earlier, the data showed. The data knocked the British pound against the dollar.

At 12.03pm, the rand was at R10.6214 against the dollar, from Monday’s close of R10.6035.

The rand was at R14.1724 against the euro from R14.1719 at the previous close. Against the pound, the local unit was at R17.6790, from R17.7382 at its previous close.

The euro was at $1.3345 from a close of $1.3359.

Still in focus this afternoon is the release of the US consumer price index, which could reignite fear of an earlier hike in interest rates.