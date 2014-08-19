Rand softer as traders look offshore for guidance

THE rand was slightly weaker in early trade on Tuesday but still kept within its recent ranges as traders looked offshore for some guidance.

Standard Bank trader Warrick Butler said the market seemed to have started buying the rumour this week in anticipation of potentially higher US inflation data and a less dovish statement from US Federal Reserve chairwoman Janet Yellen.

A sharp rise in the US consumer price index (CPI) could reignite fear of an earlier hike in interest rates, which is dollar positive. The data is scheduled for release later in the day.

At 8.42am, the rand was at R10.6228 against the dollar, from Monday’s close of R10.6035.

The rand was at R14.1798 against the euro from the R14.1719 at the previous close. Against the pound, the local unit was at R17.7382, unchanged from its previous close.

The euro was at $1.3349 from a close of $1.3359.