Oil edges higher, but stays near 14-month low

SINGAPORE — Brent crude edged up towards $102 a barrel on Tuesday, but stayed near a 14-month low reached in the previous session on weak demand and easing concern over risks to supply.

Brent shed nearly $2 on Monday, as investor concern about conflict in Iraq eased, and as higher Libyan oil output added to already ample supply.

“There is still plenty of oil in the market, mostly due to weak demand from refineries in Europe and Asia,” Newedge Japan commodity sales manager Yusuke Seta said.

“At the moment, I don’t see any factors that could possibly bring demand back into the market.”

Brent crude for October delivery had risen 21c to $101.81 a barrel by 3.28am GMT, after closing $1.93 a barrel lower on Monday.

US crude for September delivery was 36c higher at $96.77 a barrel. The contract, which expires on Wednesday, ended the previous session down 94c.

“Brent could test $100, but should find very, very strong support at that level. Opec (Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries) countries will take action, if oil goes below $100, because they won’t be able to maintain their budgets,” said Mr Seta.

Higher US oil stocks

Iraqi and Kurdish forces recaptured Iraq’s biggest dam from Islamist militants with the help of US air strikes to secure a vital strategic objective in fighting that threatens to break up the key oil producing country.

In Ukraine, government forces advanced on pro-Russian rebels, but continued fighting in the country suggests the risks are far from over. Dozens of people, including women and children, were killed on Monday as they fled fighting in eastern Ukraine when their convoy of buses was hit by rocket fire.

The US dollar gained against a basket of major currencies, while global equities also rose with the Nasdaq hitting a 14-year high on Monday, supported by positive US housing data and decreasing concern about Ukraine. A stronger greenback could drag on dollar-denominated oil.

US commercial crude oil and refined product stockpiles were forecast to have fallen in the week to August 15, a preliminary Reuters survey of analysts showed.

The analysts estimated, on average, that crude oil stocks decreased by 1.5-million barrels last week. Distillate stockpiles were seen down 200,000 barrels, and petrol inventories down 1.7-million barrels.

The survey was taken ahead of weekly inventory reports from industry group the American Petroleum Institute (API) due at 8.30pm GMT and from the US Department of Energy’s Energy Information Administration (EIA) due on Wednesday.

The United Nations (UN) nuclear watchdog chief said on Monday that Iran had begun implementing transparency measures ahead of an August 25 deadline, as part of a long-running investigation into suspected atomic bomb research by Tehran.

Reuters