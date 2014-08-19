JSE opens stronger, tracking US, Asia

THE JSE opened stronger on Tuesday buoyed by global markets, despite a deteriorating domestic outlook.

Selected industrial shares continued their recent good run, trading at record levels.

The Dow Jones industrial average closed 1.06% higher on Monday and the S&P 500 was up 0.85%. Asian markets were stronger on Tuesday morning. The Nikkei 225 added 0.83% and the Hang Seng gained 0.51%.

Geopolitical tension eased as the Ukrainian and Russian foreign ministers began ceasefire talks in Berlin at the weekend. There are indications the Ukrainian conflict is abating.

At 9.24am, the all share index was 0.36% firmer at 51,755.95 points and the blue-chip top 40 index was 0.40% higher. The market was mainly driven higher by banking and gold stocks. Banks were up 1.07% and gold counters firmed 1.14%. The platinum index was up 0.79% and financials added 0.90%. Industrials gained 0.78%. Resources lost 0.89%.

Bidvest Bank treasury head Ion de Vleeschauwer said in a note that markets were boosted globally on the widespread pullback in rate expectations. "The rebound in risk taking has been significant in the US and eurozone as the view on imminent monetary policy tightening abates."

The strength of the US recovery was being questioned after the latest round of retail sales and payrolls data confirmed a lack of wage growth.

Mr de Vleeschauwer said domestically, fundamentals continued to deteriorate, with sluggish gross domestic product (GDP) growth and the subsequent negative drag on the fiscus.

In initial trading the banking sector firmly dispelled any Capitec jitters following the Moody’s downgrade. Capitec was up 1.81% to R214. All the major banks were up, led by Standard Bank, which gained 1.31% to R141.34.

Among financials, Sanlam was up 1.25% to a record R65. Old Mutual firmed 1.24% to R35.15.

BHP Billiton was down 2.98% at R356.64 after reporting pedestrian full-year profit gains of 10%. Anglo American was 0.92% higher at R287.17. Sasol firmed 0.62% to R622.72.

Among rand hedges, British American Tobacco gained 0.77% to R627.80.

Local gold producer Sibanye added 2.13% to R25.39.

Retailer Shoprite fell 3.91% to R148.10 after declaring an effectively flat final dividend and announcing that headline earnings per share (HEPS) rose 3.3% for the full year.

MTN was up 1.22% at R243.95, a record high.

Among industrials, Remgro firmed 0.98% to R242.57, also a record. Diversified global internet and gaming company Naspers (NPN) added 1.42% to R1,369.21.