Gold rises amid fund inflows, safe-haven demand

SINGAPORE — Gold snapped a two-day losing streak on Tuesday as geopolitical tension and fund inflows boosted the safe-haven metal, but gains were kept in check by strength in equities and the dollar.

Equity markets rose after Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said all issues around a humanitarian convoy sent by Moscow to relieve needy areas of eastern Ukraine had been resolved. Moscow said it would like a ceasefire to allow aid to get to people trapped by the fighting. However, tension remains high, with Ukraine saying that dozens of people, including women and children, were killed as they fled fighting in eastern Ukraine on Monday when their convoy of buses was hit by rocket fire.

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,299.35/oz by 3.32am GMT, after dropping 0.6% in the previous session.

US gold gained about $1 to $1,300.70.

“Investors appear to believe that a number of tail risks are becoming increasingly less remote and are seeking hedges,” ETF Securities’ head of Australia and New Zealand operations, Danny Laidler, said in an e-mail.

Gold exchange-traded products

The firm’s gold exchange-traded products saw $75.5m of inflows last week, bringing the trailing four-week total to $282.6m, the highest since August 2012, Mr Laidler said.

Meanwhile, SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 2.09 tonnes to 797.69 tonnes on Monday, the first inflow in nearly four weeks.

Gold has gained about 8% this year, largely because of geopolitical tension as it is seen as a good alternative to riskier assets.

Spot gold could rebound to $1,307, as it failed to break support at $1,296/oz, a Reuters technicals analyst said.

Other precious metals also got a boost. Silver rose 0.2%, moving off a two-month low hit in the previous session, while palladium was not too far from a 13-year high, supported by concern about supply from top producer Russia and strong demand prospects.

Reuters