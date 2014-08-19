Asian shares rise amid optimism about Ukraine

TOKYO — Asian stocks followed Wall Street higher on Tuesday, while the dollar got some help from a rebound in US Treasury yields and the hope of some easing of tension in the Ukraine crisis.

Foreign ministers from Russia, Ukraine, Germany, and France gathered in Berlin at the weekend to discuss talks for a ceasefire or a political solution, and Russia’s Foreign Ministry said on Monday that a "certain progress" was achieved during the talks.

Still, investors continued to cautiously monitor developments. Military spokesmen said dozens of people, including women and children, were killed as they fled fighting on Monday when their convoy of buses leaving the rebel-held city of Luhansk was hit by rocket fire.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.6% to its highest level since late July, while Japan’s Nikkei stock average rose 0.9% to a two-week high.

"Confidence is back as we’ve got strong US shares and upbeat data from the US," Daiwa Securities senior technical analyst Hikaru Sato said.

US stocks marked solid gains on Monday after upbeat housing data, and as the Ukraine situation showed signs of stabilisation. The Nasdaq composite index topped the key 4,500 mark for the first time since March 2000.

US homebuilder sentiment rose in August to its highest since January, the National Association of Home Builders said on Monday, marking a third consecutive monthly gain and beating the mean estimate of analysts polled by Reuters.

The better than expected figure helped US Treasury yields pull away from recent lows, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year US Treasury note at 2.396% in Asia, compared with its US close of 2.387% on Monday.

It had dropped as low as 2.30% on Friday, its lowest since June 2013.

Later in the week, investors will be keeping a close eye on Wednesday’s release of minutes from the Federal Reserve’s July policy meeting as well as comments from the Fed’s summit in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, which starts on Thursday.

"Some Fed officials have been talking about the need for an earlier rate hike so investors will also be looking to see if there is a more hawkish bias to the FOMC (Federal open market committee) minutes," BK Asset Management MD Kathy Lien.

Fed chairwoman Janet Yellen is slated to speak on Friday, her first Jackson Hole appearance at the helm of the US central bank.

The dollar bought ¥102.62, up about 0.1%, while the euro edged down about 0.1% to $1.3356, not far from this month’s nine-month low of $1.3333. Against the safe-haven yen, the euro rose slightly to ¥137.05.

The dollar index, which tracks the US unit against a basket of rivals, added about 0.1% to 81.617, and moved back toward an 11-month high of 81.716 hit earlier in August.

In commodities trading, spot gold steadied on the day at $1,299.10/oz but remained below the $1,300 level against the backdrop of improved risk sentiment.

US crude added about 0.4% to $96.78 ahead of the September contract’s expiration on Wednesday. Brent crude edged up about 0.2% to $101.82 after shedding nearly $2 a barrel overnight to its lowest price in more than a year.

