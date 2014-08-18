STOCKWATCH: Capitec falls in wake of Moody’s downgrade

BANKING group and unsecured lender Capitec lost more than 5% in early morning trade after Moody’s issued a two-notch downgrade on Friday.

At 2.06pm on Monday Capitec was down 4.63% at R206. At 10.11am it was down as much as 5.21% to R204.75. The share hit a high of R245.99 on July 28 and the company is due to release its interim results on September 29.

The ratings agency cut Capitec’s financial strength rating to "D" from "D+" late on Friday and downgraded the bank’s bank deposit rating by two notches. It also put Capitec on review for further downgrades.

The cuts come after the Reserve Bank launched a $1.6bn bail-out of unsecured lender African Bank Investments (Abil) in August, which was toppled by surging bad debt in its core market of low-income borrowers.

African Bank has been split in two. The Reserve Bank has bought the "bad" bank while the "good" bank will continue to operate with the R10bn capital injection.

The good bank has a loan book value of R26bn net of impairments. The Reserve Bank will pay R7bn for a bad loan book worth R17bn, net of specific impairments. The intention is to collect on the bad book to reduce the cost to the taxpayer.

Capitec’s share price has been keenly watched since African Bank’s bail-out as the two banks target the same clientele. Capitec provides unsecured loans to clients, but also accepts salary and retail deposits, unlike African Bank’s model, which is almost exclusively based on wholesale funding. After falling 5% before African Bank was placed in curatorship, Capitec’s share price did receive buyer support last week, trading between R210 and R220.

Moody’s based its two-notch downgrade, which is regarded as quite an extreme step in some market circles, on the lower likelihood of systemic support from the Reserve Bank to protect creditors, following the Bank’s step to implement a 10% "haircut" whereby wholesale funders lost capital.

Moody’s also said it was concerned about the risk inherent in Capitec’s consumer lending focus, owing to weaker economic growth, reduced consumer affordability and high consumer indebtedness that are leading to higher credit costs for the bank.

An analyst who did not want to be named said Moody’s announcement was illogical. "The Reserve Bank did actually provide support for African Bank, yet Moody’s downgrades Capitec on the view the Bank did not help African Bank and would not help any distressed bank in future."

Capitec’s business model is also vastly different to African Bank’s. The analyst said Capitec did not, for example, have any nonperforming loans (NPLs). "In contrast African Bank had R20bn of NPLs."

Capitec’s annual results to end February, released earlier this year, did show a marked deterioration in net loan impairment expenses, climbing 50% to R3.9bn. Loan loss provisions over gross loans increased to 11.8% for the year from a previous 8.7%.

"But the group did increase provisions and has strong capital, mitigating ... any further deterioration," the analyst said.

He also emphasised Capitec had not shown any losses, while African Bank had over the past few years.

Capitec management, in their response, strongly disagreed with the Moody’s decision. "Capitec Bank is extremely dissatisfied with the extent of the review and its conclusion," it said in a Sens statement.

Capitec noted key differences between itself and African Bank, saying it had a banking relationship with its clients based on a diversified source of income and with a conservative risk appetite. "We have a healthy balance of funding between wholesale and retail deposits," it said.

Moody’s did note some of Capitec’s positive elements, however, acknowledging the bank’s strong capital buffers. "However, Moody’s believes that Capitec is exposed to the deteriorating operating conditions and the inherent risks to its core business."

Moody’s noted for the year ending February the net impairment charges absorbed 59% of preprovision profits.

It expressed concern about potentially higher downside risks for funding towards unsecured lenders in South Africa. While Moody’s recognised that about two-thirds of Capitec’s funding was in the form of household deposits, it still maintained a reliance on wholesale funding.

