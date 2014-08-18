Rand softer on US dollar strength, Capitec downgrade

THE rand was softer late on Monday due to a firmer US dollar and the downgrade of local Capitec Bank adding to negative market sentiment.

At 4.05pm, the rand was at R10.6225 against the dollar, from Friday’s close of R10.5783. The rand was at R14.1992 against the euro after Friday’s close of R14.1620. Against the pound, the local unit was at R17.7532 from a previous close of R17.6792. The euro was at $1.3367 from a close of $1.3389 on Friday.

"The US dollar gained strength after poor economic data out of Germany last week did not bode well for Europe overall, leading to a firmer US dollar. Europe is also closer to Ukraine and the Middle East and therefore we have seen better demand for the US dollar than European investments," head of Beta Solutions at Nedbank Capital Nerina Visser said.

"The downgrade by ratings agency Moody’s of local Capitec Bank on Friday added a bit of negativity in the local market, weighing on the rand today," Ms Visser said.

Moody’s on Friday downgraded Capitec Bank’s deposit ratings and its national-scale issuer ratings‚ along with the bank’s standalone bank financial strength rating.

Meanwhile, global market participants are waiting for a US consumer price index print on Tuesday, the release of the US July Federal open market committee meeting minutes on Wednesday and the start of the Jackson Hole symposium on Thursday for further market direction.

Locally, Statistics South Africa will release July consumer price index numbers on Wednesday, which could influence the rand.