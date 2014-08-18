Rand remains range-bound ahead of Fed minutes

THE rand continued to trade within a tight range on Monday morning as traders wait for the release of the July Federal open market committee meeting minutes, due on Wednesday.

At 8.15am, the rand was at R10.5811 against the dollar, little changed from Friday’s close of R10.5783.

The rand was unchanged against the euro at R14.1620. Against the pound, the local unit was at R17.7019 from a previous close of R17.6792.

The euro was at $1.3391 from a close of $1.3389 on Friday.

Barclays Research said in an early morning note that last week’s softer than expected US data soothed US rate hike fears and resulted in a weaker dollar environment. It said geopolitical tension eased for most of the week, which together with robust capital flows into the South African equity market inspired rand bulls.

“This week all eyes will be on the Fed. If there is a suggestion that the Fed is still in no hurry to start hiking policy rates, then we would expect the rand to continue drifting stronger and possibly even breach the three-month long R10.46-86 (to the) dollar trading range to the downside.

“Conversely, if the Fed delivers a more hawkish tone this week, then we would expect a renewed bout of rand weakness over the coming days. Geopolitical tensions around Ukraine also resurfaced on Friday afternoon and if the situation intensifies over the coming days, then we would also expect the rand to lose ground,” said Barclays.