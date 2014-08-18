Rand drifts lower on geopolitical tension

THE rand drifter lower at midday on Monday although the news that Ukrainian and Russian foreign ministers had begun ceasefire talks in Berlin at the weekend did help to stabilise sentiment.

At 11.54am, the rand was at R10.6196 against the dollar, little changed from Friday’s close of R10.5783.

The rand was at R14.2112 against the euro after Friday’s close of R14.1620. Against the pound, the local unit was at R17.7581 from a previous close of R17.6792.

The euro was at $1.3390 from a close of $1.3389 on Friday.

Bidvest Bank Treasury head Ion de Vleeschauwer said geopolitical concern would keep the rand range-bound for now. "It is optimistic to think the rand will strengthen considerably from these levels."

Indications from the Reserve Bank that it would hike rates again in September or November had supported the relatively stronger rand. The rand had firmed strongly against the pound recently. "The risk is the rand can weaken considerably if the Bank does not follow through due to the weak economy," he said.

The market is also eyeing the release of the US July Federal open market committee meeting minutes, due on Wednesday.

If there is a suggestion that the Fed is still in no hurry to start hiking policy rates, then the rand could continue drifting stronger. But if the Fed delivers a more hawkish tone this week, the rand could come under pressure.