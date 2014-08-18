Oils falls amid waning geopolitical risk

SINGAPORE — Brent crude fell more than $1 to trade below $103 a barrel on Monday as Libya increased its oil output and as worry over supply from key producer Iraq eased.

The drop came following a jump of more than $1 a barrel in benchmark prices on both sides of the Atlantic on Friday amid fresh tension in Ukraine, where government forces engaged a Russian armoured column.

"There was a scare on Friday, but investors realised at the weekend that geopolitical threats are becoming less serious," Phillip Futures senior commodities manager Avtar Sandu said.

"We have a situation where inventories and supplies are rising. So with geopolitical risks seemingly easing, people don’t want to hold long positions," he said.

Brent crude for October delivery had fallen $1 to $102.53 a barrel by 5.34am GMT, after trading as low as $102.35.

The contract closed $1.52 a barrel higher on Friday.

US crude for September delivery was 76c lower at $96.59 a barrel, after ending the previous session up $1.77 a barrel.

Libya’s oil production rose to 535,000 barrels a day on Sunday from 400,000 barrels a day earlier in the week due to higher output at the southwestern El Sharara, El Feel fields, a spokesman for National Oil Corp (NOC) said.

Although oil ports in the east have reopened, oil production in the North African state is still way off the 1.4-million barrels a day it produced last year before a series of strikes, protests and blockades slashed output to as low as 200,000 barrels a day.

"Libya is something of an enigma for oil markets. The production volumes are still quite small, and let’s see how many ships actually load at the reopened ports," said Mr Sandu.

US air strikes

In Iraq, Kurdish fighters pushed to retake Iraq’s largest dam on Sunday and the US conducted a second day of air strikes in the area in a drive to reverse gains by Islamic State insurgents who have overrun much of the country’s north.

The fighting in Iraq has yet to affect oil supplies from southern oil ports. In the north, Iraqi Kurdistan has delivered its third major cargo of crude oil, showing the autonomous region is finding more buyers despite legal pressure from Baghdad.

In what could be a breakthrough in Ukraine’s efforts to crush pro-Moscow separatists, Ukrainian forces have raised their national flag over a police station in the city of Luhansk that was for months under rebel control for months.

The four-month-old conflict in Ukraine’s Russian-speaking east has reached a critical phase, with Kiev and Western governments watching nervously to see if Russia will intervene in support of the increasingly besieged rebels.

Brent prices have been weighed down by low demand from refineries in Europe and Asia in recent months. Refinery crude runs in Europe remain well below last year’s level, even after rising in July compared with June.

"Despite the improvement in European crude runs, we continue to see deep contango and bearish price action around expiry, as the market struggles to find buyers willing to take physical delivery," analysts at Morgan Staley said in a note.

