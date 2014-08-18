Markets

JSE follows suit as global markets gather pace

18 August 2014 - 16:21 PM Andries Mahlangu

THE JSE lifted at midday on Monday as inconsistent global markets gathered some pace, while Capitec fell more than 5% to its lowest level since May 8 following its ratings downgrade by Moody’s Investors Service.

The all share index was up 0.5% to 51,511.65 points in early afternoon trade, with the blue-chip top 40 index gaining 0.55%.

"There is a general feeling that markets are vulnerable to a pullback given that they are at least closer to record highs," Investec Asset Management’s head of dealing for emerging markets, Ryan Wibberley, said.

The R10.5-trillion all share, which is only up 0.22% so far this month, has been held back by lingering geopolitical tension in Ukraine.

"The sharp intraday reversal recorded on Friday clearly confirms that most indices continue to exhibit a relatively high level of sensitivity to geopolitical developments at the moment," Imara SP Reid analysts said in a note.

"This has not always been the case as in the past few weeks markets have ignored geopolitical events, but the Ukraine-Russian conflict has the potential to have macroeconomic outcomes in terms of the general level of economic activity in Europe and to a lesser degree in Asia."

Leading European markets were firmer at midday, with the Paris CAC 40 index gaining 1.02%, while US stock futures pointed to a mixed session on Wall Street later in the day.

Among individual shares on the JSE, Capitec was off 5.05% to R205.10 after Moody’s issued a two-notch downgrade of the unsecured lender on Friday.

African Rainbow Minerals recovered 1.78% to R193.41 after its recent wobble, while SABMiller gained 1.16% to R583.55.

Bell Equipment picked up 3.5% to R14.50, while Harmony shed 1.6% to R32.03 and Impala Platinum picked up 1.75% to R108.13.

Shoprite was down 1.03% to R154.88.

