JSE firmer as global market sentiment stabilises

THE JSE was firmer early on Monday as global market sentiment stabilised.

News that Ukraine and Russian foreign ministers had began ceasefire talks in Berlin at the weekend helped to stabilise sentiment.

By 9.34am, the all share index was 0.66% firmer at 51,595.85 points and the blue-chip top 40 index was 0.76% higher.

The platinum index gained 1.30%, followed by resources, which were up 0.91%. Gold counters were down 0.49% on a softer gold price.

European markets were also firmer. London’s FTSE 100 index was up 0.72% and Paris’s CAC 40 index was 1.54% firmer.

All eyes will be on the US Federal Reserve this week as the July Federal open market committee meeting (FOMC) minutes are due for release on Wednesday. Chairwoman Janet Yellen will be giving a speech at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium on Friday.

Individual shares

Among individual shares on the JSE, Anglo American was up 1.42% at R285.11 and diversified mining giant BHP Billiton was up 0.80% at R368.02. It announced on Friday that it planned to divest from a range of its assets, including aluminum and manganese, to focus more on commodities such as iron ore, copper and coal, where it derived the bulk of its profits.

Anglo American Platinum gained 1.39% to R469.42 and Impala Platinum advanced 1.99% to R108.38.

Gold miner Harmony Gold led the declines in the gold space, down 1.29% at R32.13, followed by Gold Fields, which lost 0.82% to R43.66.

Capitec Bank shed 5.09% to R205.01 after ratings agency Moody’s on Friday downgraded the bank’s deposit ratings and its national-scale issuer ratings‚ along with the bank’s standalone bank financial strength rating.

Diversified healthcare company‚ Litha gained 1.99% to R2.05 after announcing on Monday that it expected earnings per share (EPS) and headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the six months ended June 2014 to be between 100% and 120% lower from the year-earlier period.