Rand weaker after Chinese trade surplus surges

THE rand was weaker on Friday morning as Chinese data showed that imports had contracted in July.

China’s monthly trade surplus surged to $47.3bn in July, nearly tripling year on year. Exports increased 14.5% year on year to $212.9bn, the General Administration of Customs announced, while imports decreased 1.6% to $165.6bn.

At 8.35am, the rand was at R10.7897 to the dollar from R10.7520 on Thursday.

Against the euro, the rand was at R14.4283 from its previous close of R14.3667 and was at R18.1258 to the pound from R18.1000 previously.

The euro was at $1.3374 from a previous close of $1.3359.

Barclays Research said in an early morning note that the larger than expected Chinese trade balance was rand negative.

"The surplus reduces the need for additional stimulus measures from China, but we would also like to highlight that the import component of the balance actually contracted," said Barclays.

"The greenback continues to benefit from its safe-haven status given the growing tension in Russia and Iraq, while yesterday’s commitment by the European Central Bank to maintain an accommodative stance was also supportive of the dollar from a relative yield differential perspective.... We think the rand could continue drifting weaker into the weekend toward the top end of the two-month trading range of R10.46-85 (to the) dollar," said Barclays.