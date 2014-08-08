Rand stages mild recovery after volatile week

THE rand staged a mild recovery late on Friday as investors squared positions after a volatile week of trading.

At 4.05pm, the rand was at R10.7262 to the dollar from R10.7520 on Thursday. The local unit weakened as far as R10.83 against the dollar earlier, albeit broadly within the R10.46-R10.85 trading range it has been fixed in over the past two months.

Against the euro, the rand was at R14.3686 from its previous close of R14.3667 and was at R17.9987 to the pound from R18.10 previously.

Easing risk aversion on global markets also improved sentiment towards emerging market currencies, according to Bidvest Bank treasury head Ion de Vleechauwer, with the Turkish lira also scoring a couple of points against the greenback late on Friday.

This despite reports that US aircraft had dropped several bombs against Islamic State artillery in northern Iraq, the first of what is expected to be a series of American strikes meant to halt the Sunni extremists’ advance on the Kurdish capital of Erbil, according to Dow Jones Newswires.

"I seriously doubt that geopolitical risks are driving the dollar at the moment," Mr de Vleechauwer said, noting that global fixed markets remained subdued, signalling little reaction to the political woes in Iraq.

"Emerging market currencies are just taking a breather after what has been a volatile week," he said.

The euro was at $1.3404 from a previous close of $1.3359.