Rand a tad firmer amid range-bound trade

THE rand edged slightly firmer at noon on Friday as it bounced around amid a risk-off trading environment, triggered by increased geopolitical tension between the West and Russia about Ukraine.

Meanwhile, US President Barack Obama’s authorisation of Iraqi air strikes against Islamic extremists, and Russian counter sanctions against the West, all contributed to a heightened geopolitical risk environment. The president’s decision saw the greenback retreat.

"The rand weakened earlier today due to geopolitical tension and amid emerging market currency problems. The Turkish lira came in weaker this morning and the rand weakened in tandem in a global risk-off trading environment. The rand is not headline driven and is bouncing around in a range," a local currency trader said.

At 11.50am, the rand was at R10.7406 to the dollar from R10.7520 on Thursday. Against the euro, the rand was at R14.38 from its previous close of R14.3667 and was at R18.0436 to the pound from R18.10 previously. The euro was at $1.3396 from a previous close of $1.3359.